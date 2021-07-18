State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas, N.M.

Jul. 18—Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal shooting involving the Las Vegas, N.M., Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Keen Street, according to New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the incident.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was killed, state police said.

Investigators said they would release more information when it becomes available.

At least seven people have been shot by law enforcement officers in Northern New Mexico since June.

Four shootings occurred in Santa Fe County; the others took place in Española, Taos and Las Vegas.

Police have shot and killed five suspects. In at least four of the shootings, investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at officers. One suspect dragged an officer with a vehicle, and another was shot after fatally stabbing his mother.