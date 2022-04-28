State police investigate possible drowning in Bow

Apr. 28—State police are investigating a possible drowning after two anglers found the body of what investigators say appears to be a deceased adult female in the Merrimack River near the boat launch in Bow on Thursday.

Bow police contacted state police around 11:58 a.m. Thursday after the two anglers reported their find to emergency dispatchers.

New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Sergeant Joshua Dirth and Marine Patrol Officer Emmanuel Scigliano responded, along with state police, Bow police and fire personnel, and Hooksett fire personnel.

Investigators say they are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning in Concord.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227-2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.