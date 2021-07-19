State police investigate shooting by officers in Las Vegas, N.M.

Jul. 19—Police officers in Las Vegas, N.M., shot a man who fired a gun at them after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute Saturday.

New Mexico State Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeffery Scott.

No officers were hurt in the incident, which was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Keen Street.

When city police arrived, Scott began shooting at them and officers fired back, according to a news release from state police, who are investigating the incident.

Scott fled on foot but was found a short time later. He died at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound, state police said.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators have yet to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

At least seven people have been shot by law enforcement officers in Northern New Mexico in the past six weeks. Five of the suspects were killed by police.

Four shootings occurred in Santa Fe County; the others were in Española, Taos and Las Vegas.

In five of the shootings, investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at officers. One suspect dragged an officer with a vehicle, and another was shot after fatally stabbing his mother.