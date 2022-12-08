State police investigate theft of fuel from fire department

State police say someone stole fuel from a Washington County volunteer fire department over the weekend.

Someone in a four-door pickup truck stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department on Jolly School Road some time from 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 3 to 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 4.

The theft was captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Washington.

