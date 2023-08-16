State police investigate theft at Hempfield Township bar

State police are investigating a theft at a Hempfield Township bar and restaurant.

The victim told police that someone took her wallet out of her purse that was on a table at the IronRock Taphouse on Friday.

The thief went to Walmart in Greensburg and used a stolen debit and credit card to buy three Visa gift cards worth $3,011.94.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Plum Borough manager, community development director killed in house explosion Owner of GoodFellas Restaurant in critical condition after being badly beaten during robbery Homeowners had ‘hot water tank issues’ before Plum house explosion, officials say VIDEO: Family of Oakmont teacher detained in Russia still fighting to bring him home 2 years later DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts