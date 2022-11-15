State police investigate theft of welding equipment worth over $25,000 from construction site

State police in Kiski are investigating the theft of welding equipment worth more than $25,000 from a construction site in Westmoreland County.

The equipment belongs to West Penn Energy, according to the police report, and was taken from a 544 Bell Point Road in Bell Township after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A Lincoln pipeline welder worth $25,000 and a hot box worth $450 were taken, according to the report.

