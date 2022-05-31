MORE INFO: State police investigate Tippecanoe County Jail inmate's death

Tippecanoe County Jail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Jail officers found 22-year-old Juan Antonio Aponte-Arnz unresponsive in his holding cell about 2 a.m. Tuesday, accoridng to Indiana State Police, who are investigating the death.

Officers attempted to revive Aponte-Arnz, but were not successful, Indiana State Police said, noting there were two other men in the cell with Aponte-Arnz when he was found.

Juan Antonio Aponte-Arnz

Tippecanoe County Corner Carrie Costello said her office was contacted about 4:30 a.m. to investigate Aponte-Arnz's death.

Costello identified Aponte-Arnz, and said his autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Lafayette police records indicate that he was arrested about 5 a.m. Sunday at IU Health Arnett on warrants.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette police received a call of an unresponsive man near 14th and Salem streets, Lafayette police Sgt. Justin Hartman said. That man turned out to be Aponte-Arnz and was taken by an ambulance to IU Health Arnett Hospital for treatment.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, Aponte-Arnz was medically cleared to leave the hospital.

Knowing Aponte-Arnz was wanted on warrants, Lafayette police arrested him when he was released from the hospital, Hartman said.

Aponte-Arnz was booked into the jail about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.

Aponte-Arnz was wanted on two Huntington County warrants for not paying fines and court costs for his convictions of dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Aponte-Arnz's autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Costello said. The autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death based on physical evidence and toxicology reports.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: State police investigate Tippecanoe County Jail inmate's death