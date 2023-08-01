State police investigating 3rd burglary at West Bethlehem Township home

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at an unoccupied home in West Bethlehem Township.

According to state police, the theft happened on July 26 at around 6:12 a.m. at a house on Lone Pine Road.

The person police said broke in was wearing a red flannel, a backwards camo hat with mesh and light jeans. He had long black or brown hair.

According to state police, the actor stole copper pipe and new boxed faucets.

State police said this is the third burglary reported at the home with the first being on May 23, 2023.

A possible suspect has been identified, state police also said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Swarts at (724) 223-5200.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376 17-year-old dead after shooting in Mt. Oliver identified Defense, prosecution rest in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting VIDEO:Victim in Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting honored during tradition in Squirrel Hill DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts