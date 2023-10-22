State Police investigating at 42 Cherry St. in Gardner Sunday. Cherry St. is closed.

GARDNER — State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have an ongoing investigation on Cherry Street in Gardner Sunday, according to the DA’s office.

The Investigation is focused at 42 Cherry St. The road is closed.

No more information is being released from the D.A.’s Office or Gardner police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: State Police investigating at 42 Cherry St. in Gardner Sunday