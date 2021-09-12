State police are investigating an abduction in Marlborough

State police are investigating the abduction of a 64-year-old woman from a parking lot in Marlborough Saturday night.

Police said the woman had walked out of a business and was entering her vehicle when she was approached by two men demanding money. The two men, who were wearing COVID-style face coverings, proceeded to abduct the woman, assault her and rob her, police said.

The men drove the women to Berlin, where she was eventually released, police said.

The woman is being treated at a local hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“The Connecticut State Police would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious activity,” police said in a news release about the incident. “This is an active and on-going investigation.”