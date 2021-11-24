State police investigating allegation on-duty trooper had sex in cruiser

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Police are investigating an allegation that one of the agency’s male troopers had sex with a woman in his cruiser while on duty.

State Police Col. James Manni confirmed Wednesday that an internal affairs investigation had been underway for almost a month.

The incident allegedly occurred last February in Charlestown and witnessed by a local patrolman. News of the investigation was first reported by WPRI.

Manni said the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights prevented him from making further comments while the internal investigation is continuing.

Charlestown Police Chief Michael J. Paliotta could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI state police investigating allegation trooper had sex in cruiser