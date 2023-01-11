State police investigating alleged missing band trip money at United High School

Jan. 11—ARMAGH, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have begun looking into an allegation that money raised by United High School band students for a trip to Walt Disney World is missing.

"I can confirm that there is an investigation being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police at this time," Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi told The Tribune-Democrat. "There will be more information coming out."

PSP then issued a statement Wednesday evening.

"Members of the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating after receiving a report regarding the theft of funds from the marching band boosters organization for students of United School District, 10780 Route 56 Highway East," according to the statement.

"This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as appropriate so as not to compromise the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-357-1960."

Neither school nor law enforcement officials have publicly identified a suspect or confirmed a dollar amount.

Parents were informed of the alleged missing booster money in recent days. The trip, scheduled for later this school year, has been tentatively canceled, according to Acting Superintendent Charles Koren.

The issue of the alleged theft was brought up during a regular school board meeting on Tuesday. Koren confirmed law enforcement had been contacted.

Christy Normand, a parent whose 12th-grade son raised money for the trip, asked the board to find a way to help the students be able to go.

"If I were a parent who had a student going, I would also be disappointed and seek all avenues that would be open to us," Koren said.