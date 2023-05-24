State police investigating alleged threatening Facebook page

May 24—WATERTOWN — P.J. Simao has filed a criminal complaint with the state police regarding what he believes is a threatening post about him that appears on a Facebook page that pokes fun at city officials.

Mr. Simao said he filed the criminal complaint on Wednesday with a trooper in the Alexandria Bay station about the Facebook post that shows a photo of Mr. Simao in a flannel shirt with the words "Wanted Dead or Alive."

The farcical Facebook page was formed under the guise of interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard's "fan club."

Mr. Simao was alarmed that the anonymous administrators of the Facebook page would allow such a post that targeted him using a tone that could lead to violence against him.

"It's an open investigation," Mr. Simao said, adding that the criminal complaint has "a case number."

That post was in response to Mr. Simao offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who could find out who started the Facebook page that pays homage to Mr. Bullard.

Alexandria Bay state police referred questions to Trooper Jack Keller, Troop D's public information officer. Trooper Keller could not be reached for comment.

The Facebook page was started May 15, shortly after Mr. Bullard and City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III were involved in heated exchanges during council meetings in the past month.

The originators of the Facebook page applauded Mr. Bullard's handling of the sometimes bombastic councilman, explaining that they supported the attorney bringing "civility and protections to Watertown NY."

At first, the memes were humorous attempts that poked fun at Councilman Olney, who has used the same kind of political social media posts to get his point across about city issues.

But as more people responded to the Facebook page, the posts became more personal and nastier attacks against Mr. Simao and three council members who supported a deal to purchase the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.

