State police investigating assault, shooting of Erie man in wooded area in North East

NORTH EAST — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating who assaulted and shot an Erie man who was attacked in the woods in the North East area before he sought aid at a residence in the borough on Tuesday night.

Investigators are also trying to find out how the man ended up in North East, Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Wednesday.

State police learned of the attack early Tuesday evening after the Erie man, whose name and age were not released, went to a residence on Route 20 in North East and said that he had been beaten and shot, Weindorf said.

Troopers responded to the area and confirmed that the man had been assaulted and appeared to have been shot twice, Weindorf said.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, Weindorf said. Information on the man's condition was not available Wednesday.

The man said that he was attacked in a wooded area, and after searching the area troopers were able to find a location where they believe the attack occurred, Weindorf said.

Investigators are still collecting information, Weindorf said. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call state police at 814-898-1641.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County shootings: State police investigating attack in North East