State police investigating bank robbery in Lebanon County

Dec. 20—State police in Lebanon County are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Myerstown on Tuesday.

Troopers from the Jonestown station responded to a holdup alarm about 11:45 a.m. from Truist Bank on West Lincoln Avenue.

An unidentified man received about $2,800 in loose bills after demanding money from a teller, stating he had a gun.

The robber, who wore a hospital mask covering part of his face, was described as a 6-foot-tall black man in his 30s. He was last seen heading east on foot from the bank.

Troopers searched the area but did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.