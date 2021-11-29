State police investigating Bear incident involving officer who fire weapon early Monday

Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight incident in Bear in which at least one trooper fired a weapon.

Police have not reported if there were any injuries.

"Once investigators release additional details a press release will be issued," said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a police spokesman.

The ongoing criminal investigation is taking place in the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway, Bear.

As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area, Hatchell said.

"This investigation is in the early stages, but there is no threat to the safety of the community," he said.

Officer-invovled shooting: Man hurt in exchange of fire with troopers in Millsboro: State police

Wilmington's homicides continue: Teen fatally shot Sunday in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: State police investigate Bear incident involving officer who fired gun