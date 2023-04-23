State Police investigating after body found in Charles River

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Department are investigating after a body was pulled from the Charles River in Newton Saturday night.

The body was discovered in Forte Park around 8:00 p.m., according to MSP spokesperson David Procopio.

State Police detectives are working to determine the identity of the body and the circumstances of the death.

The body is currently in possession of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

