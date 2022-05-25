State Police investigating after body found in Shenango Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a body was found in Shenango Township on Tuesday evening.

According to a release from police, troopers responded to Sharon Bedford Road at 5:45 p.m. after Shenango Township officers discovered a deceased adult white female in a ditch on the side of the road.

The deceased female has not been identified at this time.

PSP Mercer is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call PSP Mercer at (724)662-6162.

