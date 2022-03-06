State police investigating after body found in Paxton woods
PAXTON — State police are investigating the discovery of a body Saturday in a wooded area on a road off Route 122.
State police are investigating an “unattended death,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney's Office said Sunday morning.
A section of Asnebumskit Road remained closed early Sunday.
