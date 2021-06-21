State Police investigating body pulled from Rio Grande

Jun. 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A body was found in the Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences during the investigation into the well-being of a five-year old child, according to New Mexico State Police.

Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said on Friday the agency was called and asked to check on Shaquille Furguson Jr., 5.

The person told police that Furguson was last seen more than two weeks ago with a family member at Rotary Park in Truth or Consequences.

Wilson said the investigation lead officers to send a dive team in the river in the area, and a body was found about six miles from the park.

Wilson said the body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator who will make the identification.

He didn't say Sunday if it was a child's body.

"Many details are still under investigation," he said.