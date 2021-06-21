State Police investigating body pulled from Rio Grande

Jun. 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A body was found in the Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences during the investigation into the well-being of a 5-year-old, according to New Mexico State Police.

Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said that on Friday the agency was called and asked to check on Shaquille Furguson Jr., 5.

The caller told police that Furguson was last seen more than two weeks ago with a family member at Rotary Park in Truth or Consequences.

Wilson said the investigation led officers to send a dive team into the river in the area, and a body was found about 6 miles from the park.

He didn't say Sunday if it was a child's body.

"Many details are still under investigation," he said.

Wilson said the body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator which will make the identification.