State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County.

According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday.

The person at the other end of the anonymous phone call said, “A bomb was left in the building.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

