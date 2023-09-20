State police investigating bomb threats emailed to multiple schools in Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania state police are investigating after several schools in Westmoreland County were emailed bomb threats Wednesday.

According to state police, troopers responded to Derry Area School District, where Explosives Detection Canine teams were requested to conduct protective sweeps of the school’s campus.

According to state police, there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible at this time.

State police said the treats are being treated seriously and they have been in communication with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and schools throughout the region.

Similar incidents have been recently reported throughout Pennsylvania.

On Monday, several schools in Washington County were evacuated after they were emailed bomb threats.

Multiple schools were also emailed bomb threats over the weekend, including Albert Gallatin Area School District in Uniontown.

Anyone with information that may assist with these investigations is encouraged to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency and/or state police.

