State police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Tolland

Mar. 8—TOLLAND — State police are investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts that occurred early this morning at businesses on Industrial Park Road.

Police said that at 12:50 a.m., two or three individuals dressed in all black were seen on surveillance footage operating a white SUV.

Catalytic converters were cut and stolen from multiple vehicles in the area, police said, and the individuals were seen attempting to gain entry into vehicles parked at Bundy Motors, 7 Industrial Park Road.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Tolland Resident Troopers Office at 860-875-8911.

Jamila covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.