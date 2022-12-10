State police investigating after crane worker dies after falling off platform in South Boston

A crane worker has died after falling from a platform in South Boston.

According to State Police, just before 9:45 a.m., the 58-year-old Methuen man, was working on the Conley Terminal and collapsed or fell from a platform that was about 150-feet high.

Police say his jacket was caught on the edge of the platform and he was hanging from it.

Two of the mans co-workers pulled him back up, and tried to perform life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, the company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes.

State Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

