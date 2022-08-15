State Police investigating in-custody death in Santa Fe

Aug. 15—The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department.

According to a State Police news release, Melanie Garcia, 36, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday "about the same time" officers gave her verbal commands and deployed their department-issued stun guns.

The agency said Santa Fe police were initially called to a home at 1098 Willow Way at about 8:50 p.m. to remove Garcia from the residence. Garcia wasn't at the home when officers arrived, but later returned with a firearm, according to the release. State Police said the officers gave her commands to drop the weapon and the officers then deployed their stun guns, which is when she shot herself, the release states.

According to the release, no officers were injured during the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.