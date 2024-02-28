California woman killed, Massachusetts man seriously hurt in crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

A California woman was killed and a Massachusetts man was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Portsmouth near exit 3B found a 2019 Genesis G70 on its roof in the high-speed breakdown lane, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A passenger in the Genesis, a 65-year-old woman from Buena Park, California, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Saugus, Massachusetts, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Evidence at the scene indicated the driver lost control, left the paved portion of the interstate, and continued into the grassy center median before turning and hitting a large light pole, according to state police.

Two southbound lanes on the highway were closed for about three hours while first responders worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Dodds at Tyler.M.Dodds@dos.nh.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

