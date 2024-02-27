State police investigating death of Amish woman in Sparta Township home as a homicide

SPARTANSBURG — Authorities are continuing their hunt for clues and information in the death of a 23-year-old Amish woman who was found deceased in her rural Crawford County home in Sparta Township on Monday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the death of the woman, whose name had not yet been released Tuesday morning, as a homicide.

Police had no suspects in the crime as of Tuesday morning.

"We are just aggressively following up on leads," Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Tuesday morning. "We don't have any suspects or much else at this time."

Weindorf said investigators are looking into the whereabouts and movements of the woman and her family in the 24 hours prior to her body's discovery or in the recent past. They are also asking for the public's help in providing any relevant information as the investigation continues.

State police in Corry learned of the woman's death shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, when troopers were sent to a residence on Fish Flats Road, which runs from Centerville northeast to Route 89 south of Spartansburg.

Troopers arrived to find the woman dead inside a residence.

Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston said he pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 1:45 p.m. Monday. An autopsy is scheduled in Erie County on Tuesday, Coston said.

According to Weindorf, the woman was found dead in the main living area of her home when a family member and a friend of the family returned home. The woman had been home alone with two young children, he said.

State police are not releasing any information on how the woman possibly died.

Investigators continued to hold the house as a crime scene Tuesday.

Weindorf said that while state police have regular dealings with the Amish and investigate reported crime in their communities, they have not had any dealings with the woman's family in the past.

More: Meadville man, sentenced in Crawford homicide probe, pleads to gun charge in Edinboro

State police said Monday night they are investigating all available leads, and they asked the public to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

More: Amish woman's bid to reclaim her children opens window on community-initiated separations

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Death of Amish woman in Crawford County PA investigated as a homicide