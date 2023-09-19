State police investigating death of man during Patriots game at Gillette Stadium

Massachusetts State Police and a county district attorney's office are investigating the death of a man in the final quarter of Sunday night's New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins.

The 53-year-old was in 300-level seating inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., when he had an apparent "medical event" before 11 p.m., according to a statement from state police Monday.

He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital by emergency medical technicians, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Dale Mooney by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office in a statement Monday.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the death as part of "normal protocol," the prosecutor's office said.

"The matter remains under active investigation. The District Attorney’s Office has been informed that the autopsy is not scheduled to be conducted today," the statement said. "There are no charges in place at this time."

A spokesperson for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

