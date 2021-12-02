State police investigating death of man whose body was found in Gallatin County

The decomposed body of a Sparta, Kentucky man was found in Gallatin County Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers and detectives responded to the scene at Boone Road after being contacted by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office around 5:50 p.m., according to a news release.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, police said, adding the man has been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Beach.

Detectives with the Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigating death of man whose body was found in Gallatin County