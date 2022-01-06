State police investigating death of man found injured on Griswold driveway

State police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who was found with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night outside a Griswold home.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at approximately 11:23 p.m. reporting an unresponsive man lying in a driveway at 391 Norman Road. The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available from police.

The single-family residence where the victim was found is listed as being owned by Thomas and Susan Curtis, according to town assessor records.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (860) 896-3235 or at (860) 848-6500.

