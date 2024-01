Jan. 4—State police are investigating the death of a man who was found Sunday along the side of a road in the town of Oneonta.

The man, who was not identified by state police or the Otsego County coroner, was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 in the vicinity of 464 Chestnut St.

Neither the police nor the coroner believe a crime was committed at this time, they said.