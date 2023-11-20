State police investigating death of Muncie man after collapse in Jay County jail

PORTLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the Monday death of a Muncie man who was being held in the Jay County jail.

Kevin Tyler Whitted, 33, was pronounced dead after being transported from the jail to IU Health Jay Hospital.

Jay County Security Center

According to a news release issued by state police, Whitted was being held in a padded cell, without other inmates, in the Portland jail and "monitored overheat with surveillance video by jail staff."

At 7:22 a.m., jail staff saw the Muncie man "fall forward in the cell."

The jail nurse went to the cell and instructed staff members to call EMS. Jail staff performed CPR until emergency medical responders arrived.

Whitted was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

"Although not confirmed, it is suspected that Whitted may have experienced a medical condition related to withdrawal symptoms associated with a drug addiction," the release said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday by the Jay County coroner's office.

On Nov. 13, Whitted was sentenced to 16 months of incarceration after pleading guilty to possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, in Jay Circuit Court.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, another charge, driving while intoxicated, was dismissed.

At the time of his death, the Muncie man also faced counts of possession of a narcotic drug and leaving the scene of an accident in cases pending in Delaware County courts.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jay County jail inmate from Muncie collapses, dies; ISP investigating