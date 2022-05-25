State police investigating death in Shenango Township

May 25—SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — Shenango Township police called in state troopers to investigate after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a ditch.

State police responded at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to Sharon Bedford road after officers saw a body in a ditch alongside the road.

The incident is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer Criminal Investigation Unit, and the woman has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the woman to contact them at 724-662-6162.