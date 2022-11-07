State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office confirms state police are investigating a death that occurred at the scene of the Monaca shooting on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart

The family of Kenneth Vinyard tells Channel 11 that he was helping the shooting victim in the Walmart parking lot when a situation occurred where he was allegedly tackled to the ground. His family says he suffered a head injury followed by a seizure, and his injuries resulted in his death that night.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we spoke to the woman who was with Vinyard and tried to help him after his injury.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school 2-year-old dies after drowning in pond in Bethel Park 1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart VIDEO: Crews called to early morning fire in Tarentum DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts