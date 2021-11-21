State police investigating death of a woman found in a vehicle in southern Illinois field

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her vehicle in the Clay County town of Flora, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman, later identified as Stephanie L. Harrell, 54, - was found Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. in a field along Olive Street, about three-quarters of a mile north of U.S. 50, state police said in a news release Friday.

State police said the Clay County Coroner’s Office will release the cause of death once an autopsy is completed.

The case is being investigated by the state police’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 8, with assistance of the Clay County sheriff, Flora police and coroner’s office.

Authorities are asking the public contact Trooper Lucas Schilling at (217) 342-7859 or by e-mail at Lucas.Schilling@illinois.gov with any information about the case.