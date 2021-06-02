State police investigating East Pittsburgh shooting
Jun. 2—State police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in East Pittsburgh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Troopers were working along Grandview Avenue near a Sunoco Gas Station around 5 a.m. and several evidence markers were seen on the ground outside of an apartment building. A neighbor told reporters that they heard several gunshots before police arrived.
Police said one person was wounded, according to the news station.
