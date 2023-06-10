State police investigating Elwood officer involved shooting

Jun. 10—ELWOOD — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday during a reported domestic battery incident.

Dakota McCreary, 26, Noblesville, was shot at least once and was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. A report on McCreary's condition was not available Saturday afternoon.

Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Officer Keegan Russell, who shot McCreary, has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a press release from state police, Elwood officers responded to a domestic battery report about 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of South L. Street.

When the officers arrived, they were informed that the suspect, McCreary, had fled into a nearby wooded area.

With the assistance of other police agencies, a perimeter was established. At 6:30 p.m., police received a report that McCreary had been seen in the 1200 block of South J. Street.

According to the press release, officers encountered McCreary and saw that he was holding a firearm.

Officers repeatedly told McCreary to drop the firearm, but he disregarded the command and pointed the firearm at officers, police said.

Russell then fired his department-issued rifle at least twice, striking McCreary at least once, according to the press release. No officers were injured during the incident.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine requested that state police investigate the incident.

Russell, a one-year veteran of the department, was training another officer at the time of the shooting.

McCreary was arrested last December on two counts of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury and failure to return to lawful detention.

He entered pleas of guilty in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 in April as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Scott Norrick sentenced McCreary to serve 547 days with 365 days on in-home detention.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.