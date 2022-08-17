Police ID suspected drunken driver in deadly wrong-way crash on I-495

A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning.

Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway around 12:15 a.m. found a 2018 Ford Transit van that had slammed head-on into an Infiniti sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Providence, state police said. The Infiniti was also rear-ended by a tractor-trailer that was unable to stop in time.

The driver of the Infiniti, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced.

The driver of the Ford van, who state police identified as Arroyo, was taken to the hospital and placed in custody. Additional charges are likely pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

All northbound lanes at Exit 58 were closed to traffic for about four hours after the crash.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester DA’s office are assisting local officials with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

