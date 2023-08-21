Driver ejected, engine block launched through front of western Mass. home in deadly crash

A teenage driver was killed in a wild crash that sent his vehicle airborne and launched his engine block through the front of a brick home in western Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said.

A trooper patrolling Route 202 south in Belchertown around 8:45 p.m. Sunday attempted to stop a 2011 Nissan Altima but the driver sped away, ran a red light at the intersection of Route 9, failed to negotiate a curve, and went off the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Altima is said to have then struck a mulch bed, went airborne, and then hit a rock wall, a large tree, a light post, and a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway of a house at 79 North Main Street.

“As a result of the impact, the Altima’s engine block was launched out of the engine compartment and became airborne. The engine block traveled through the brick exterior of a house at 73 North Main Street and finally came to rest on the second floor inside the house,” state police said in a statement.

WGGB-TV reported that the crash left two “gaping” holes in the side of the home.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. His name isn’t being released at this time.

There were no other injuries reported in the wreck.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

