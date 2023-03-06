State police investigating fatal crash in southern York County

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in southern York County, according to state police.

The crash happened around 2:38 p.m. today in the 6000 block of Woodbine Road in Peach Bottom Township, a news release states.

Can you help police?:York City Police looking for two missing individuals - a teen and a 69-year-old man

More:York County coroner takes heat for report saying gun violence is a public health issue

First responders found one of the vehicle occupants was deceased, the release states.

Troopers are investigating the crash, and the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Check back later for more information.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Fatal crash in southern York County being investigated by state police