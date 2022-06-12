State police investigating homicide in Butler County

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

State police are investigating a homicide in Butler County.

Officers found the body of a 32-year-old man along Kelly Road in Muddy Creek Township.

Police found the body at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

The investigation is ongoing.

