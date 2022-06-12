State police investigating homicide in Butler County

NextShark

After a paternity test revealed that all three of his daughters were not his biological children, a 45-year-old Chinese man is seeking a divorce from his wife of 16 years. The man, surnamed Chen from Jiangxi Province in eastern China, began having suspicions about his wife, surnamed Yu, last year. While Chen was working in another city to support his family, he and his wife initially called regularly until she began to avoid him and explained that she wanted to work away from home, reported South China Morning Post.