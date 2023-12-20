State police investigating homicide in Plymouth

Dec. 20—PLYMOUTH — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at 223 Gardner St., Plymouth Borough.

"The victim is a female," said Trooper William Evans, PSP Public Information Officer. "The male suspect in this incident is in custody, and there is no threat to the public. This is considered an isolated incident at this time."

This investigation is being assisted by Plymouth Borough Police Department, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, and the Luzerne County Detective's Office.

Trooper Evans said a lockdown at Wyoming Valley West School District has been lifted.

