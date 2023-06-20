State police investigating incident in Bessemer; 1 in custody

One person was taken into custody after an incident in Bessemer Monday night.

State police are investigating that incident, which took place along Bestview Avenue in Bessemer, Lawrence County, just before 10 p.m.

Officials told Channel 11 state police from New Castle were called to the scene and expected to be there for hours. They have not yet released any additional information.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is at the scene, where she saw multiple law enforcement vehicles. She has updates through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall Pittsburgh Police arrest man they say was involved in 2021 homicide in Lincoln-Lemington VIDEO: Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts