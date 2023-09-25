State Police investigating inmate death
Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate's death in Champaign County. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said correctional staff found the person unresponsive in their cell around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate's death in Champaign County. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said correctional staff found the person unresponsive in their cell around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
The Raiders kicked a field goal, but then couldn't get the ball right back.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Kenny Pickett found a wide open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday night in their matchup with the Raiders.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have required a human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving truck operated on public roads in the state. The win for the autonomous trucking industry comes after the California Senate had passed the bill in mid-September. The bill would have effectively banned driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks from operating in the way they were designed.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
New York, Austin, London, Los Angeles, China — descended on San Francisco this past week for Disrupt 2023. Startup founders were EVERYWHERE; so were investors. My personal highlights included my interviews with Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel (it covered a lot of ground including maintaining a startup mentality) and Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.