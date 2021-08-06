State police investigating inmate death at Tipton Co. jail

Aug. 6—TIPTON — State police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tipton County Jail who detectives say likely hung himself Wednesday evening.

Correctional officers found Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Tipton, at around 7:01 p.m. alone in his cell, unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Wallace never regained consciousness, according to a release.

He was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. Police say preliminary evidence indicates Wallace committed suicide by hanging himself. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Wallace was incarcerated in the Tipton County Jail on July 14 on an arrest warrant alleging charges of burglary and theft. He also faced an additional charge for resisting law enforcement.

State police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.