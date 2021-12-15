State police investigating Lafayette Parish shooting during failed arrest near Duson

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a potential police shooting of a man by a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy during a failed arrest near Duson Tuesday.

LPSO deputies attempted to arrest two people in a car with a possibly stolen license plate. The car was at a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

More: Man takes plea in case where one man found dead in burned car, another under house

The passenger was detained without incident, but the driver refused to leave the car and drove it toward a deputy, according to LSP. At least one deputy shot at the car before the driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off Charbonnet Road.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, LPSO announced that deputies were searching the Ridge Road and Charbonnet Road area for a suspect and asked the public to stay away.

More: Two men take pleas in 2019 fatal shooting of 25-year-old on Lebesque Road

The suspect was later found with gunshot wounds at a house in Lafayette Parish and was taken to a hospital, according to LSP. He has not been identified pending charges from the sheriff's office.

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: State police investigating Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office shooting in failed arrest near Duson