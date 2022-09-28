PARK TWP. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from GreenMark Equipment, 16700 Heimbach Road, in Park Township.

Between 6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 8 a.m. Sept. 23, suspects stole a 2013 John Deere Gator from the business.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: State police investigating larceny of a utility vehicle