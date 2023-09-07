State Police investigating man's death at Plattsburgh truckstop

Sep. 7—PLATTSBURGH — An Albany man has been charged with murder after a man who was hit by a vehicle died.

According to State Police, around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday night, State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department were called to the Exit 36 truck stop in Plattsburgh off Interstate 87 on Route 22.

The call was for a report of a person who was struck by a motor vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

When troopers arrived, they found Wayne H. Haupt, 53, of Albany, with severe injuries. The involved vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, police said.

Haupt was transported by ambulance to The University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where he was later pronounced deceased.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided by eyewitness accounts and was later encountered by State Police uniformed patrols in the Town of Tupper Lake in Franklin County. A vehicle and traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled, police said.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the Town of Long Lake in Hamilton County, and the operator, Thomas E. Lance, 38, of Albany, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Lance was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, police said.

He was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

An autopsy will be conducted at Glens Falls Hospital by Pathologist Dr. Michael Sikirica, on Friday, Sept. 8.

State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact them at 518-563-3761.

This case remains under investigation by the State Police and the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.

