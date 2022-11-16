State police investigating Mohawk school staffer after student allegation

State police in New Castle are investigating allegations against a Mohawk Area School District staff member.

An invasion of privacy investigation was referred by the district’s police department after three juvenile female students made allegations against the staff member, an adult male, according to a state police report.

The incident is said to have taken place Friday afternoon at the junior/senior high school, located in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County.

Russell Lucas, the district’s solicitor, sent a statement to Channel 11 on behalf of the superintendent and school board.

It said, in part, that the district can’t provide any comment because of the ongoing personnel investigation. He also said the investigation “is still at early stages and disclosure of an employee’s name would be premature.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.